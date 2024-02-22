India vs England: Bumrah, not Kohli, can be the missing X factor for hosts

If this means enough people had put their hands up in the absence of Kohli, the unavailability of Bumrah on the other hand means seniormost seamer Mohammed Siraz cannot afford to be profligate with the new ball against Ben Duckett & Zak Crawley in particular. It seems that Akashdeep, the fellow paceman of Mukesh Kumar in the Bengal squad, may make his Test bow on Friday as the later had a quiet second Test at Vizag.

Akashdeep, who was earlier a part of India’s Asian Games squad and the ODI series in South Africa, stood out for India A in their series against England Lions when he picked 11 wickets in two matches with two four-wicket hauls. The Test call-up for Akashdeep from the fringes means the selectors can’t bank on Prasiddh Krishna enough after his unimpressive show in South Africa.

Meanwhile, it seems that after playing on true surfaces in both Vizag and Rajkot, the normally slow and low Ranchi wicket may offer some intrigue. England captain Ben Stokes, who in all probability will resume his allrounder’s role, admitted to being confused by the nature of the wicket.

‘’If you looked down one side of the opposite ends it just looked different to what I am used to seeing, especially out in India. It looked green and grassy up in the changing rooms, but when you go out there, it looked different. Very dark and crumbly and with a few cracks on it,’’ Stokes said.

Is he, then, keeping himself ready to be the second-pace option along with Ollie Robinson (set to replace Mark Wood) and throw the kitchen sink at India by deploying a four-pronged spin attack? We will know soon.

Catch the match

India vs England

Fourth Test, Ranchi

Match starts at 9.30 am IST