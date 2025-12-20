T20 World Cup: Prodigal son Ishan Kishan’s return to squad turns heads

The return of the prodigal son would be an apt headline to describe Ishan Kishan’s case, the wicketkeeper-batter who finds himself back in favour with the Indian think tank after exactly two years. Snubbed for long for his so-called attitude problems, the 27-year-old finally got rewarded for leading Jharkhand to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) success only two days earlier with a berth in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup at home in February-March.

The Men in Blue will be defending the title they won under Rohit Sharma one and-a-half years back in the Caribbean under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav as Ajit Agarkar & Co were forced to take a few tough calls at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. If SKY was fortunate enough to retain the hot seat despite a poor run with the bat in recent times, his deputy Shubman Gill was not as lucky – being dropped in a shocker after being elevated to vice-captaincy few months back ahead of the T20 Asia Cup.

The step could be seen as a course correction of sorts by the powers that-be, who seemed in an undue hurry to groom Gill as the potential leader of all three formats. The decision to drop the Test and ODI captain Gill from the T20 set-up may seem harsh, but it was clear that the pressure of playing all formats had been telling on the graceful batter – while his tryst with the freakish injury during the recent Test series against the Proteas didn’t help.