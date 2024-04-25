T20 World Cup: Pant is ready, but how will the rest of India squad look like?

As the 1 May deadline for naming the national squads for T20 World Cup draws near, the storm over the tea cup is brewing over the composition of final 15 of Men in Blue who are going to be on the flight to the US & West Indies. It’s a topic which assumes the proportion of a national crisis before every major ICC tournament – and it’s not much different this time.

Till the other day, there was a joke of sorts doing the rounds that the IPL 2024 could well turn out to be a six-way contest to decide on the two wicketkeepers for the marquee event. The uncertainty over the fitness and form of comeback man Rishabh Pant threw up a clutch of names along with him for the berths: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, the ageless Dinesh Karthik and outsider Jitesh Sharma.

At the midway stage of the league, the doubt over the first-choice keeper is now over with Pant coming into his own for Delhi Capitals. The word vintage may be almost a cliché but his unbeaten 88 off 43 deliveries against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday was precisely that – which pitchforked him into third position in the race for the Orange Cap with 342 runs from nine games.

The positions he got himself into for hitting those improbable sixes, the hard singles coupled with his work behind the stumps showed that Pant is battle-ready once again - at least in the T20 format where he has to squat for a maximum of 120 balls in a day. There has to be a back-up for him, and this is where the selectors have to take a tough call between two seasoned campaigners – KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.

There is very little to choose between them on IPL form, with the Rajasthan Royals skipper having his nose ahead in the eighth position in the top scorers’ list (314 runs at a strike rate of 152.42) and the classy Rahul at 11th (302 at 141.12). Samson’s ability to accelerate even in challenging conditions makes him a spectators’ delight but then, the Indian team management has fallen back time and again on Rahul’s experience on the big stage and adaptability to bat at any position as per the requirement of the team.