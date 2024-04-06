IPL: How tough a job must captains Gill and Pant do?

The first two weeks of the 2024 IPL have seen Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, two of the youngest captains, incur fines for slow over rates.

While Gill faced it during the Gujarat Titans’ loss to the Chennai Super Kings late last month, Pant has now copped it for a second time as the Kolkata Knight Riders went on a rampage in their last game. Pant and his team were slapped with a hefty Rs 24 lakh penalty that day.

It’s not an unusual occurrence in the cash-rich world of IPL, where it is believed that franchises pick up the tabs for the prohibitive fines. However, the pressure is clearly showing on both the rising superstars of Indian cricket—though fortunately, it has not really impacted their performance... yet.

There's still lots of cricket to play in the IPL; but as of now, the Titans have done only marginally better than the Capitals to find themselves in sixth position, with two wins out of four games. Pant’s men have been insipid so far, with only one win in four, to place ninth in the table; but more importantly, they look out of sorts, especially in the batting department.

This, of course, begs the question of whether the duo have been blooded too early as captains in the pressure-cooker environment of the IPL — where the stakes are often even higher than when leading a national team. There is, of course, Ruturaj Gaikwad of the CSK at the same age as Pant — but he has the luxury of an M.S. Dhoni shoulder to lean on.