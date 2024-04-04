IPL: The curious case of Umran Malik, the Jammu & Kashmir speedball

If Mayank Yadav was IPL 2024's flavour of the week for breaking the speed barrier time and again, there is another question gnawing at the minds of fans. What is happening with Umran Malik, the other 155 kmph beast, who held spectators in thrall in the 2021-22 season?

For starters, Malik, still only 24, is not quite off the radar as he has recently received a fast bowlers’ contract from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). This will help him get a retainership, apart from offering all the benefits at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), while he is still very much a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. However, his place seems to be in the dugout these days, as he has not been able to inspire the earlier confidence among the team management, having got only one game so far.

A far cry this from the 2022 season which saw him at his peak, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 with one five-wicket haul, a feat which fast-tracked him into the international arena later that year. It was also the season he clocked 157 kmph (98.1 mph) on the speed gun, making the Jammu & Kashmir youngster officially India’s fastest bowler in IPL history, and possibly the fastest of all time.