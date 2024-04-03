IPL: Mayank Yadav, bowling like a ‘child of the wind’

Mayank Yadav could be like a whiff of fresh air that IPL needed this season. Barely three days after the Lucknow Super Giants paceman hurled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 at 155.8 kmph, he improved it to 156.7 kmph as he wrecked havoc against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the latter’s backyard on Tuesday, 2 April.

If the Chinnaswamy Stadium has had a reputation for being the killing fields of bowlers, the 21-year-old surprise package of the Lucknow franchise showed genuine pace can strike anywhere as he returned with highly impressive figures of 4-0-14-3 to claim back-to-back Player of the Match awards. In terms of economy rate, it was an improvement on 4-0-27-3 in the previous match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday, 30 March.

A whippy action where Mayank generates a lot of pace from his shoulder, along with a better control than when Umran Malik blitzed into the scene, are his calling cards while the yorkers can be potential wicket-takers. The LSG management also deserves kudos for unleashing him at the right time after a nearly two-year probation period in the dugout, during which he has already had a tryst with injury.

‘’This Mayank Yadav kid bowling like a child of the wind…pphhoofff,’’ said an overwhelmed Ian Bishop, the former West Indian speedball and now a TV pundit, as he recommended the BCCI to hand him a fast bowling contract alongwith the existing five bowlers. There are raging posts on social media as well as by former cricketers who want him to be fast-tracked alongwith Jasprit Bumrah in the five-Test series in Australia, though one feels a call on that can wait for now.