T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly sees in-form India as potential finalists

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), sees Suryakumar Yadav & Co among the semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup starting on 7 February. ‘’It’s a tough to say in this format but India, Australia, South Africa and England are my picks for the last four,’’ Ganguly said.

Coming back after his first overseas coaching assignment with Pretoria Capitals in South Africa T20 which ended last week, Dada has hit the ground running with the job at hand – that of ensuring Eden Gardens put it’s best foot forward as hosts of seven matches of the World T20. There are five group league matches, one Super Eight game and a possible semi-final unless Pakistan qualify for it.

Now in his second stint as CAB president, Ganguly has had the experience of hosting marquee games of the last T20 World Cup in 2016 – a India-Pakistan league game and the final between eventual champions West Indies and England. Earlier this week, he along with the office-bearers did a recce of the stands, renovation work in the galleries as well as pitch preparation.