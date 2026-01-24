World T20: Dampener for Eden fans as Scotland replace Bangladesh

Sources in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) say that the initial response for the tickets were encouraging, despite crowd favourites India not featuring in any of the league games.

‘’It’s a no brainer that fans from Bangladesh always found it easier to travel to Kolkata, even by road, while the ICC had historically preferred to schedule their matches here. Let’s hope there will be a decent crowd in their absence as all of them are day matches,’’ they said. A media contingent of nearly 50 from Bangladesh, who were supposed to travel with their team on Monday, has been also left in limbo.

It was only a matter of time before Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland and the final call was taken on Saturday morning when it was learnt that ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta wrote to the ICC Board that Bangladesh’s demands were not in order with ICC policy. In the letter, marked to all members of the Board, Gupta is believed to have mentioned that the BCB was not complying with the ICC Board’s decision and that there was no other option but to invite another country - Scotland in this case.

Scotland have been handed a berth in the World Cup based on their performances in previous ICC events, apart from their current ranking of No. 14. In the last edition of 2024 World T20, they finished third in Group B on the same points as England but lost out on NRR. In 2022, they beat West Indies in the group stage but finished third and thus failed to qualify for the Super 12.

In 2021 in the UAE, Scotland had beaten Bangladesh in the group stage and topped their group. However, they went winless in the Super 12 round.