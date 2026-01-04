T20 World Cup: Will hasty IPL ban on Mustafizur affect the showpiece?

A somewhat knee-jerk reaction from the BCCI on Saturday to ask IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rehman, sees the regional geopolitics casting a shadow on the T20 World Cup – which is only less than a month away.

If Bangladesh stick to their decision of not travelling to India for the marquee event, it will only add to the ICC’s plate of woes ahead of yet another prestigious event.

The drift from across the border is that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which had earlier decided to shoot letters to the ICC as well as the BCCI to seek a reassurance on the safety of their national team during the tour of India, later decided to harden their stance and want their matches shifted to co-hosts Sri Lanka.

While the T20 World Cup is an ICC event and non-participation there can technically lead to punitive measures, BCB can always point out at the precedent of both India and Pakistan refusing to tour each other due to ‘’threat perceptions’’ from their government.

Asif Nazrul, the Sports Advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, had demanded on Saturday that the BCB should also play hardball and request the ICC to shift their matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka instead. ‘’The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup. I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead,’’ he had posted on his personal X handle.