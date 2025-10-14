Test series: Five takeaways from India’s whitewash of the West Indies

A 2-0 sweep it was meant to be and that’s how the India vs West Indies Test series eventually panned out – first in Ahmedabad and then Delhi. The Caribbeans seemed to have found their feet somewhat in the second one as it was after years that a Test between the two had spilled onto the fifth day but then, it did not make much of a difference in the end.

The old order of Indian domination at ‘home’ was restored as their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Kiwis around the same time last year now looks more like an aberration. The two-Test series, apart from being an opportunity to maximise points in the World Test Championship (WTC) table, was also meant to be a tune-up for the upcoming battle against South Africa, the reigning WTC champions. It certainly provided some vital clues as National Herald finds out:

The rise and rise of Jaiswal

The footprint which young Yashasvi Jaiswal has managed to leave in Test cricket over his short career over two years has been remarkable. He already has seven centuries – at par with former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith for most centuries as an opener under the age of 24 years.

Jaiswal showed his hunger when he anchored the Indian innings with an epic 175 at the Kotla, was headed for his third double century in Tests before a terrible misunderstanding with skipper Shubman Gill left him stranded mid-pitch. An aggregate of 219 runs from two Tests made him the top rungetter from either side.

Gill’s first Test series win as captain

Gill, meanwhile, has come a long way from the apprehensive start he has had as a Test captain for the England series few months back. The 2-0 win over the Caribbeans marked his first series win as captain while the news of his elevation as ODI captain for the series in Australia has further cemented his position in the pecking order of Indian cricket.

Carrying on with his good form in international cricket, Gill chipped in with a classy innings of 129 against a medicore attack and totalled 192 in the series. The ringing endorsement he received from head coach Gautam Gambhir the other day for his ability to handle pressure and showed that he was on a good wicket – set to be the all-format skipper of Indian team.

Jurel: A competent stand bye

The absence of Rishav Pant once again opened the doors for Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps as well as India’s No.5 batter for the Tests. Much like last year against England at home, Jurel responded to the SoS with a patient century in the first Test against Ahmedabad and is now ready to stake a claim for white ball cricket if required.

A quintessential teamman, Jurel is someone who can keep the prolific Pant on his toes in the coming days. Despite being someone with a sound technique and patience, Jurel may had to bide his time Down Under or in England, but he is someone worth being tried out purely as a batter under overseas conditions.

Jadeja: Player of the Series

The 36-year-old veteran allrounder, one of the few relics of a fast dwindling generation, seemed to be in a good mental space during the series. He was named vice-captain alright for the series in the absence of Pant but Jadeja has made it clear that it doesn’t make a difference to him at this stage of his career - and he would rather focus on playing the 2027 ICC World Cup.