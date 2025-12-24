The Ashes: Was drinking binge the reason behind England’s misery?

The fact that a Boxing Day Ashes Test at Melbourne will be a dead rubber is difficult to digest if you are a England fan – much as one may talk about ‘plenty to play for’ with the World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake. What has now added fuel to the fire are the reports of binge drinking by Ben Stokes’ men during a downtime between the second and third Test – turning the heat on them further.

It’s a no-brainer that any misstep in the losing camp is amplified in the media more often than not and England stars have a history of such transgressions. Remember the famous pedalo incident of Andrew Flintoff, the star allrounder and then vice-captain, in the middle of their campaign in 2007 ICC World Cup at St Lucia soon after their 5-0 whitewash in the Ashes? Or the 2017-18 Ashes, which England lost 4-0 when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was alleged to have headbutted Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft.

This time around, BBC and other major news outlets reported that some members of the squad were drinking towards the end of their time in Brisbane where the Test ended inside four days – and then some more at a four-day trip to a sea resort of Noosa in Queensland. What’s more, a video posted on social media shows opener Ben Duckett slurring his words while speaking to a group of people as he attempts to find his way home. It is unclear when or where the footage was filmed and the ECB have said in a statement that they are “establishing the facts”.