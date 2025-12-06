Third ODI: De Kock equals Jayasuriya’s mark, but will it be enough for SA?

When Quinton de Kock called time on his ODI career after South Africa’s semi-final exit in 2023 ICC World Cup, most felt he still had a lot more to give to this format. The 32-year-old former captain, an enigma in his country’s cricket who bid an adieu to the longer format way back in 2021, showed what the team had been missing with his seventh ODI century against India in the deciding ODI against India.

Now a journeyman and in demand in the T20 franchise leagues around the world, De Kock had a change of heart after a long and hard telephonic conversation with the current coach Shukri Conrad ahead of the tour of the sub-continent.

‘’Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us,’’ Conrad said ahead of the twin tour of Pakistan and India – in view of the latter’s domain knowledge of the conditions in these countries.

‘’When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team,’’ said the thinking coach, whose plan to tap into their best resources for the benefit of South African cricket had been paying rich dividends.

It was the second call on part of Conrad who also convinced Simon Harmer, Player of the Series in the 2-0 Test sweep over India, to come out of the Kolpak agreement to join the national team.