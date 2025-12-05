Third ODI: Fans pray for a three-peat from Kohli; India want luck with toss

The star-struck Indian cricket fan may be praying for a third century on the trot from Virat Kohli in the series decider in Visakhapatnam, but it’s equally important for the Men in Blue to stop South Africa from achieving a rare ‘double’ on Indian soil. While this sets up the third ODI nicely, the Indian team management will be hoping for a stroke of luck with the toss first to cope with the dew factor as it’s tilting the scales in favour of the chasing team.

The first two one-dayers in Ranchi and Raipur saw the Proteas, buoyed by their morale-boosting Test series, making a real match of it against the hosts. The batting friendly surface and feedback of dew to come emboldened them to chase on both occasions – with the visitors falling short by just 17 runs in chasing a 350-run target in the first one and completing a historic chase in the second to level the series 1-1.

The way the inexperienced Indian pace attack was exposed in both games that it saw stand-in skipper K.L.Rahul, a calm personality in the best of times, pointing a finger at their attack and sloppy fielding for failing to defend a mountain of runs. The buzz on social media had seen a clamour for the experienced paceman Mohammed Shami in place of the profligate Prasiddh Krishna, but the onus is on the team management to try something different – may be someone with lesser pace like Nitish Reddy on these tracks.