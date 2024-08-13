Thorpe to Johnson: Are cricketers more prone to mental health issues?

Graham Thorpe. David Johnson.

The life and times of the two international cricketers had been as different as chalk-and-cheese. Yet, there is an eerie similarity in the way their end came at a premature age with both deciding to take their own lives – in a space of two months.

If the death of Thorpe, 55, last week was a piece of bad enough news, his wife Amanda’s disclosure in an interview on Monday that he committed suicide was shocking – to say the least. Unlike the West where talk about depression or suicidal tendencies are not a taboo, there was no confirmation in the case of the former Indian fast bowler with a short career. However, the perception of the police was that Johnson had taken his own life by falling to death from the fourth floor of his apartment in Bengaluru.

The proximity of dates of the two suicides, however unrelated as they are, points finger at a malaise which is beyond the remit of the cricketing establishment. Both his wife and daughter admitted that it was a case of acute depression – which saw Thorpe, a member of select band of England batters who have played 100 Tests, taking his life as the police found his body on the railway track near Esher railway station.

“Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he (Graham) did not get better. He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life,” Amanda said in a conversation with Michael Atherton, an erstwhile teammate of Thrope, in The Times.

“For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit,” his wife revealed.