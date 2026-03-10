Three cheers for India, but is cricket having one World Cup too many?

It’s been two days since India became the first country to win back-to-back T20 World Cups—but the social media is still agog with reels, interviews and expert comments on the architects of the triumph. The plethora of felicitations must be round the corner, much as one would expect, but there is also a sneaky feeling that the buzz this time had been significantly less than the euphoria that Rohit Sharma & Co had created when they ended a 13-year drought of a ICC World Cup in 2024.

A matter of perception one may say, but you can’t help getting a feeling that it could be a case of one World Cup too many which may have diluted the impact of the emphatic manner in which the Men in Blue exorcised the ghosts of the 2023 heartbreak in Ahmedabad. Mind you, the recent campaign had it’s ups and downs and did not lack in drama either when India’s semi-final chances were in jeopardy but one could still question whether another World T20 was thrust too soon among us.

The unpopular question is this—has the ICC’s decision to have a T20 World Cup every two years set the law of diminishing returns in motion? A figure of an unprecedented 65.2 million peak concurrent viewers during the India-England semi-final, released by broadcasters Jio Hotstar, may tell a different story, but one has to remember that the level of contest in that game was that of a virtual final.

The match also generated 619 million views on Jio Hotstar, making it the ‘most streamed’ T20 international ever.