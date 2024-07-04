Tight security for victory parade of T20 world champs in Mumbai

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team on Thursday evening, 4 July in Mumbai where a large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, an official said.

The victorious team, which returned to the country on Thursday morning, will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday.

As a large number of people are expected to gather for the event, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Adequate security is being deployed at the Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium, the official said.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight with scores of fans lining up outside the airport in the national capital to welcome the players despite a steady drizzle and heavy security deployment that kept them at a distance from their heroes.