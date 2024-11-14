Tilak Varma: Paying back the captain’s faith for No. 3 spot against Proteas

The T20I format has a history of making or breaking heroes overnight – the most recent example being Sanju Samson in the ongoing series against South Africa. It may be too early to say if the 22-year-old Tilak Varma has the makings of a regular No.3 batter in the next T20 World Cup at home in 2026, but he has certainly thrown his hat in the ring with a well-paced unbeaten 107 at the Centurion on Wednesday night.

After getting decent starts in the first two games (33 & 20) but failing to build on them at number four position, Tilak walked up to his skipper and senior teammate at Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav with a request to bat at number three. SKY obliged – possibly secure in the thought that the youngster had delivered well in that position in IPL in past three seasons - and the move paid rich dividends.

“It was kind of a decider in the series. So under the pressure, it was a good knock. All credit goes to captain Suryakumar Yadav. He has given me an opportunity (at three). Before the game, he told me (that I would bat there). I am really, really happy (he gave me that opportunity),’’ said the Hyderabad boy. His unbeaten 107 from 56 deliveries, incidentally, makes him the second youngest Indian to score a century in T20Is at 22 years and five days – Yashasvi Jaiswal being the youngest to do so at 21 years 279 days.

IPL bow in 2022

What has been Tilak’s claim to fame in a short international career so far? A product of India’s now famous assembly line of Under-19 World Cup campaigns, he was roped in by MI in the 2022 auction when the IPL became a 10-team affair. In what turned out to be an absolutely forgettable campaign, with the five-time champions finishing last, young Tilak provided one of the few silver linings by emerging as their second-highest scorer (after Ishan Kishan) with 397 runs at an average of 36.09.

It was a high pressure debut season for the youngster as the IPL was being held on home soil after a gap of almost two seasons due to the pandemic, the batting line-up was bereft of names like Quinton de Kock and Pandya brothers – but Tilak managed to hold his own. While he was not afraid to ‘express’ himself such higher up the order, Tilak also showed the maturity to play the waiting game if the situation demanded.