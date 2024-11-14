Tilak Varma: Paying back the captain’s faith for No. 3 spot against Proteas
Already a proven performer for Mumbai Indians at 22, the batter from Hyderabad needs to build on his maiden international century
The T20I format has a history of making or breaking heroes overnight – the most recent example being Sanju Samson in the ongoing series against South Africa. It may be too early to say if the 22-year-old Tilak Varma has the makings of a regular No.3 batter in the next T20 World Cup at home in 2026, but he has certainly thrown his hat in the ring with a well-paced unbeaten 107 at the Centurion on Wednesday night.
After getting decent starts in the first two games (33 & 20) but failing to build on them at number four position, Tilak walked up to his skipper and senior teammate at Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav with a request to bat at number three. SKY obliged – possibly secure in the thought that the youngster had delivered well in that position in IPL in past three seasons - and the move paid rich dividends.
“It was kind of a decider in the series. So under the pressure, it was a good knock. All credit goes to captain Suryakumar Yadav. He has given me an opportunity (at three). Before the game, he told me (that I would bat there). I am really, really happy (he gave me that opportunity),’’ said the Hyderabad boy. His unbeaten 107 from 56 deliveries, incidentally, makes him the second youngest Indian to score a century in T20Is at 22 years and five days – Yashasvi Jaiswal being the youngest to do so at 21 years 279 days.
IPL bow in 2022
What has been Tilak’s claim to fame in a short international career so far? A product of India’s now famous assembly line of Under-19 World Cup campaigns, he was roped in by MI in the 2022 auction when the IPL became a 10-team affair. In what turned out to be an absolutely forgettable campaign, with the five-time champions finishing last, young Tilak provided one of the few silver linings by emerging as their second-highest scorer (after Ishan Kishan) with 397 runs at an average of 36.09.
It was a high pressure debut season for the youngster as the IPL was being held on home soil after a gap of almost two seasons due to the pandemic, the batting line-up was bereft of names like Quinton de Kock and Pandya brothers – but Tilak managed to hold his own. While he was not afraid to ‘express’ himself such higher up the order, Tilak also showed the maturity to play the waiting game if the situation demanded.
His first international century, which came in his 19th T20I and after four ODIs, may boast of eight fours and seven massive sixes – but it was not purely slambang stuff from the word go. Tilak had to walk in by the middle of the first over itself after Samon got bowled by one that kept low and then played the senior partner alongwith the explosive Abhishek Sharma during their breezy 107-run partnership inside first nine overs.
Tilak, who had to miss out on the tour of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka earlier this year due to back-to-back finger injuries, exploded more at the backend of the innings – an effort which had his mercurial skipper in awe. “What can I say about Tilak Varma? He came to me (in Gqeberha), asked me if he could bat at three,” he said.
“I said to him it was his day and to enjoy himself. I knew what he was capable of doing and very happy for him. He is batting at three going forward definitely. He asked for it, and he delivered. Very happy for his family,” SKY the teamman added.
Youngest T20I centurions for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 21 years, 279 days
Tilak Varma: 22 years five days
Shubman Gill: 23 years, 146 days
Suresh Raina: 23 years, 156 days
Abhishek Sharma: 23 years, 307 days
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines