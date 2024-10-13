Sanju Samson: Right choice to step in for Rohit Sharma as T20I opener?

Come November, Sanju Samson will be turning 30 and is certainly at a point in his career where one feels it’s now or never. It’s in this context that the enigmatic batter’s fluid century off 40 balls against a hapless Bangladesh attack in the third and final T20I on Saturday assumes special significance.

A 3-0 sweep against Nazimul Hussain Santo’s men was not really surprising, though one expected a little more fight from our neighbours, given the format. It’s up to Gautam Gambhir and his support staff to count the takeaways from the series win — with the next T20 World Cup scheduled in India in 2026 — but Samson’s innings should give the new head coach some welcome clues in his search for a replacement for Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

The void left by both Rohit and Virat Kohli’s retirement from the T20 format is certainly not easy to fill, more so with the ‘Hitman’, as he was capable of giving his team the head starts so badly needed during the powerplay. It’s a pair of shoes which needs a batter blessed with the rare gift of timing and a selfless approach to step in, and Samson could be the answer.