Title No.3: Kolkata Knight Riders are IPL's 'Super Kings'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39) was useful with the bat after being effective behind the stumps with three catches.

It was a perfect night for him too as he had to leave in the middle of the tournament to attend his ailing mother who was admitted in a Kabul hospital.

He came back after Englishman Phil Salt had to report back for national duty.

The match was one-sided, the victory was clinical and it smelt of one thing -- Team Spirit.

Everyone had an enticing back story as they got together to become the third team after CSK and MI to win three IPL titles.

In 2012, at this very ground, Gambhir had stamped his credentials as an astute skipper leading KKR to their maiden title.

A dozen years later, Gambhir, the tactician behind the scenes who remained stoic throughout the match, ensured that when the T20 World Cup ends next month, the Indian cricket board will be able to convince him to change the colour of his jersey for the next three and half years.

There is head coach Chandrakant Pandit, whose legend in Indian cricket continues to grow.

'Chandu Sir' always knew how to win Ranji Trophies but that feeling of being a coach of an IPL winning team would taste equally sweet.

More so after a little known Ashutosh Sharma recently accused him of finishing his career.

In the past few years, Sunil Narine (488 runs and 17 wickets) had lost his mojo as a batter and he rediscovered it this year. Boy! That’s a story for another day.

Just like the qualified architect that he is, Varun Chakravarthy (21 wickets), who was panned for being unfit when he played briefly for India three seasons back, made a crafty comeback.

The story of two unheralded pacers – Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora – showing what fearlessness and big heart mean on the big stage too would remain roseate.

And then there was man for all seasons Russell, muscling those sixes and slipping in those fast deliveries to make all the difference.

When skipper Shreyas came in, the 'Chak De India' song started blaring from the speakers and by the time it ended, Shah Rukh Khan, who had hid emotions behind a mask all the while, went down to join his boys in celebration.

But it all started with Starc (2/14) justifying his eye-popping auction billing of Rs 24.75 crore with a magical delivery.