Try to play Tests as all-format batters, Pujara’s sage advice to newcomers

An aggregate of 7,195 runs from 103 Tests, including 19 centuries — nine of them hit abroad — is impressive; but it fails to reflect the calm assurance and character that Pujara brought to the Indian middle order. It prompted even someone of Virat Kohli’s stature to say that Pujara’s presence at No.3 invariably made the job easier for him at No.4.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain too offered an interesting take on the issue: “In our era, it was always the best batter in the team who came in at No.3, like Viv Richards or Ricky Ponting. Pujara, for his part, had taken over from one of the all-time greats in Rahul Dravid and was phenomenal as an old-school No.3,” Nasser told Sky Sports.

With the benefit of hindsight, it all looks good — but one piece of advice from Pujara to the new generation of players has been quite intriguing.

He advised them to become all-format players.

Asked if this reflects any tinge of regret in the way Pujara was himself typecast throughout his career, he responded: “It was a pragmatic suggestion, as I think the upcoming players should try to become all-format batters. If you look closely, we play about nine Tests in a year and one has to prepare for that harder, by playing in domestic matches to stay in the rhythm, etc. However, in white-ball cricket, there are a lot more games available — be it the Vijay Hazare Trophy or the Syed Mushtaq Ali — while performance in the IPL gives huge leverage.”