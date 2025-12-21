U19 Asia Cup: Coach Sarfaraz proves a lucky charm as Pakistan stun India
Sameer Minhas proves the gamechanger with a hurricane 177 not out off 148 balls
It turned out to be an anti-climax of the highest order for India when Ayush Mhatre’s Under-19 boys, looking for their eighth Youth Asia Cup crown, were shocked by Pakistan in a one-sided final at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai this afternoon. The green shirts, coached by former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, brushed aside India by 191 runs.
Sarfaraz, the former keeper-batter, is now being heralded as Pakistan’s lucky charm as back in 2006, he led Pakistan to U19 World Cup glory with a 38-run win over India. Eleven years later, his team turned the tables on Virat Kohli’s India by 180 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London.
Eight years on, Sarfaraz added another chapter to that legacy—this time from the dugout, guiding the current U19 side to a second title. Sameer Minhas laid the foundation with a scintillating 71-ball century on Sunday (177 not out off 148 balls) before Farhan Yousaf’s men completed the rout by skittling India out for just 156 in a stunning 26.2-over collapse.
Pakistan were jolted early by the loss of Hamza Zahoor, but Minhas quickly took control alongside Usman Khan with the pair adding a brisk 92-run stand for the second wicket. A frenetic powerplay, which yielded 79 runs, set the tone for the innings as Minhas tore into the Indian attack.
The knock underlined the promise Minhas had earlier showcased during the clash against Malaysia, where he announced himself with a scintillating, unbeaten 177 on his Youth ODI debut.
Pakistan briefly lost momentum after Minhas’ departure, shedding wickets in quick succession and finishing on 347 for eight, despite having looked set to push towards the 380–390 mark.
India began the chase on a spirited note as in-form Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the attack to Pakistan’s premier pacer Ali Raza, smashing 21 runs off the opening over. The left-hander then enjoyed a slice of fortune when Raza put down a chance off Mohammad Sayyam, but the reprieve proved brief.
However, Suryavanshi soon departed for a brisk 26 off 10 balls with Raza making immediate amends. A prodigious talent who had hit two centuries in the tournament, Suryavanshi lost his cool at the fast bowler’s over-the-top celebrations – which has evoked some sharp reaction in social media. Skipper Mhatre’s lean run continued as the pacer struck again to arrest India’s early surge.
At 32 without loss after two overs, India appeared set for a flying start but the innings unravelled swiftly once wickets began to tumble. The pressure of such a big total began telling on them as India slid to 94 for seven, never regaining control. Aaron George offered fleeting resistance with four boundaries in a nine-ball 14 before being dismissed by Sayyam, while Khilan Patel’s 19 merely delayed the inevitable.
Raza completed a remarkable turnaround after his expensive first over, returning excellent figures of 6.2-0-42-4. He received strong support from Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan, who claimed two wickets apiece to seal Pakistan’s emphatic victory.