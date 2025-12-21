U19 Asia Cup: Coach Sarfaraz proves a lucky charm as Pakistan stun India

It turned out to be an anti-climax of the highest order for India when Ayush Mhatre’s Under-19 boys, looking for their eighth Youth Asia Cup crown, were shocked by Pakistan in a one-sided final at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai this afternoon. The green shirts, coached by former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, brushed aside India by 191 runs.

Sarfaraz, the former keeper-batter, is now being heralded as Pakistan’s lucky charm as back in 2006, he led Pakistan to U19 World Cup glory with a 38-run win over India. Eleven years later, his team turned the tables on Virat Kohli’s India by 180 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London.

Eight years on, Sarfaraz added another chapter to that legacy—this time from the dugout, guiding the current U19 side to a second title. Sameer Minhas laid the foundation with a scintillating 71-ball century on Sunday (177 not out off 148 balls) before Farhan Yousaf’s men completed the rout by skittling India out for just 156 in a stunning 26.2-over collapse.

Pakistan were jolted early by the loss of Hamza Zahoor, but Minhas quickly took control alongside Usman Khan with the pair adding a brisk 92-run stand for the second wicket. A frenetic powerplay, which yielded 79 runs, set the tone for the innings as Minhas tore into the Indian attack.

The knock underlined the promise Minhas had earlier showcased during the clash against Malaysia, where he announced himself with a scintillating, unbeaten 177 on his Youth ODI debut.