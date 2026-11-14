U19 Asia Cup: India prevail in record chase against Pakistan in thrilling final

There was very little to choose from the two sides even till the last over - with India still needing eight runs. Mohit Ulva, who had added an invaluable 57 runs for the ninth wicket with Manal Chauhan, stepped out to lift spinner Hussain over the infield off the last ball for a four when they needed three to take his team over the line. The teammates made a dash for Mohit, the unlikely hero, whose 49 off 26 balls was an icing on the cake after extremely valuable contributions from top scorer Lakshya (80) and opener Aaryavir Sehwag (58).

It was a memorable tournament for Sehwag Jr, who showed he could be cut out for the long haul by emerging as the top scorer of the tournament with 361 runs off five matches. The captain and Aaryavir took the team off to a flying start before a middle order collapse saw them slide to 252 for eight. With still 85 runs to get and two tailenders in the middle, Pakistan were certainly sensing victory, but Manal and Mohit had other ideas. Manal (47 off 32 balls) and Mohit Ulva (49 not out) revived the chase, and it was indeed an edge-of-the seat thriller.

Pakistan's commanding total was anchored by centurion Usman Khan, alongside half-centuries from Abdul Qadir (80) and captain Farhan Yousaf (63). Kavya Patel (4/68) and Chigurupati Venkata (3/40) put the brakes in the middle overs when their rivals looked set for a 350-plus total, something which proved decisive in the end.