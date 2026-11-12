U-19 Asia Cup: Meet Aaryavir, a Sehwag who wants to bat like Kohli
The youngster has been a picture of consistency in Oman so far to be the top rungetter with 303 runs
Aaryavir tops the U19 Asia Cup run charts with 303 runs.
His 160 against UAE and half-century against Afghanistan power India's campaign.
The teenager draws inspiration from both Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli.
The weight of a Sehwag surname in Indian cricket can be tough to carry, but young Aaryavir appears game for the challenge. The 19-year-old opener has emerged as one of the talking points of the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup in Al Amerat, Oman, and is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer, with India having secured a place in the final against Pakistan on Saturday, 14 November.
It promises to be a grudge match, with Pakistan having edged out their arch-rivals by three wickets in a thrilling league encounter a few days ago. But Aaryavir has given India another reason for optimism, scoring his second half-century (51) in four matches as the Boys in Blue hammered Afghanistan by eight wickets in Thursday's semi-final.
His tournament tally of 303 runs also includes a dazzling 160 off 168 balls against the UAE in the final league fixture — arguably one of the best innings of the tournament, in which Aaryavir showed remarkable composure in pacing his knock on a tricky surface.
The Indian squad, captained by Lakshya Raichandani, is brimming with exciting talent. But the two star sons — Aaryavir and wicketkeeper-batter Anwoy Dravid — have inevitably attracted attention for obvious reasons.
Soon after Sehwag junior's daddy hundred against the UAE, an old video from a 2017 Star Sports programme resurfaced on social media. A 10-year-old Aaryavir is seen quizzing Virat Kohli, then India's captain across all formats.
During the interaction, Aaryavir asked Kohli about his first meeting with his father. Kohli recalled meeting the former India opener in Delhi through a state-level coach who knew both cricketers. The meeting had taken place after Kohli had scored his first double century in Under-17 cricket. Kohli also spoke about his journey in the game and encouraged the youngster to dream big and believe in his abilities.
Aaryavir's selection in the India U19 squad for the home series against Australia in September was a reward for the impact he had made in local cricket, including the Delhi Premier League, over the preceding years. An unabashed admirer of Kohli's batting, he has previously admitted that, notwithstanding his surname, he wants to borrow from the Indian icon's classical style.
"I don't just want to play the Sehwag way, I want to play the Kohli way as well," he has said.
Speaking recently about the so-called pressure of carrying his surname, Aaryavir said: "I am quite proud of my surname and my father's achievements. I don't feel any pressure or burden because of my father's name. I am quite proud of what he has done for India."
Easier said than done, perhaps, but the response also offers a glimpse of the uncluttered mindset his legendary father displayed when he walked out to bat.
Not everyone has the audacity to score a Test triple century, let alone become the first Indian to do so, and then reach the milestone with a six, as Virender Sehwag did. Aaryavir, however, appears to be taking a more pragmatic route, drawing on the best traits of both his idol, Kohli, and his maverick father. While Sehwag senior famously hummed Hindi film songs to stay focused at the crease, Aaryavir turns to devotional chants during an innings.
While his father was renowned for his stand-and-deliver approach, relying heavily on hand-eye coordination, Aaryavir has so far looked more like a classical opener. He prefers to soak up the pressure before taking the attack to the opposition, using his feet and the depth of the crease to good effect.
Another strong performance in Saturday's final would only add to the growing expectations surrounding the youngster. For now, though, Aaryavir Sehwag appears content to carry his famous surname while finding his own way at the crease.