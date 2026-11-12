U-19 Asia Cup: Meet Aaryavir, a Sehwag who wants to bat like Kohli

Aaryavir tops the U19 Asia Cup run charts with 303 runs.

His 160 against UAE and half-century against Afghanistan power India's campaign.

The teenager draws inspiration from both Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli.

The weight of a Sehwag surname in Indian cricket can be tough to carry, but young Aaryavir appears game for the challenge. The 19-year-old opener has emerged as one of the talking points of the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup in Al Amerat, Oman, and is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer, with India having secured a place in the final against Pakistan on Saturday, 14 November.

It promises to be a grudge match, with Pakistan having edged out their arch-rivals by three wickets in a thrilling league encounter a few days ago. But Aaryavir has given India another reason for optimism, scoring his second half-century (51) in four matches as the Boys in Blue hammered Afghanistan by eight wickets in Thursday's semi-final.

His tournament tally of 303 runs also includes a dazzling 160 off 168 balls against the UAE in the final league fixture — arguably one of the best innings of the tournament, in which Aaryavir showed remarkable composure in pacing his knock on a tricky surface.

The Indian squad, captained by Lakshya Raichandani, is brimming with exciting talent. But the two star sons — Aaryavir and wicketkeeper-batter Anwoy Dravid — have inevitably attracted attention for obvious reasons.