Usman Khawaja: Leaving a legacy for the minority kid with a dream

When Usman Khawaja walks away from the upcoming Sydney Test, he will have left an unique legacy in Australian cricket. There have been, and will be, more qualified batters in the baggy green – but it will be difficult for one to rise above the racial stereotypes and be another Khawaja in a world where Islamophobia is casting long shadows.

The 39-year-old poured his heart out in a hastily arranged press conference on Friday – which was supposed to be about his impending retirement but focused on the odds he had to battle against as Khawaja hoped his journey would inspire many Muslim, coloured boys to make it through the ranks. At a time when it’s almost a taboo among elite sportspersons to speak out on the Gaza atrocities, Khawaja had been virtually a lone voice in recent years.

As the social media was abuzz about him signing off, a comment from a cricket enthusiast stood out. ‘’Go well, Uzzie Khawaja. Ironic that back spasms had to end the career of a man with the strongest spine,’’ Vikramjit_S posted on his X handle, referring to the back injury which interfered with his final Ashes series appearance and sparked a controversy.