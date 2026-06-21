Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lights up final with record-breaking 11-ball fifty

Having endured a relatively quiet league phase by his lofty standards, Sooryavanshi arrived for the summit clash with unmistakable intent.

His opening five deliveries produced two sixes and three fours, a statement of aggression that immediately put Sri Lanka A on the back foot.

The bowlers tried everything. They packed the leg side after he repeatedly whipped deliveries into the stands. He responded by carving boundaries through extra cover. They pitched fuller lengths; he launched them straight back over their heads.

The hallmark of the innings was not merely the volume of runs but the ease with which they came.

Several of his sixes were struck off deliveries that would ordinarily earn applause from bowlers. Instead, Sooryavanshi sent them soaring into the crowd with effortless timing.

Particularly memorable were his towering blows over extra cover — three of them struck with such elegance that they seemed to defy the risk associated with the shot.

His record-breaking fifty arrived in fitting style as he hammered pacer Dulaj Samuditha for successive sixes down the ground, bringing up the landmark with five boundaries and five maximums.

As the carnage continued, another record came into view.

The teenager was within touching distance of matching Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball List A century, one of the fastest hundreds ever recorded in the format.

But with the score racing along and anticipation building, Sooryavanshi's charge finally ended when he was caught at mid-off in the ninth over with India A on 132.

Six runs short of a century and one stroke away from another world record, he walked back to a standing ovation after producing one of the most explosive innings seen in age-group cricket.

The knock was also a reminder of why national selectors have fast-tracked him into the senior setup.

Set to make his India debut later this month on the tour of Ireland and England, Sooryavanshi has already established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket. His rise gathered momentum following a string of breathtaking performances during the IPL playoffs, where his fearless batting drew widespread attention.

There was added intrigue to Sunday's innings given the history between the two sides. Earlier in the tournament, Sooryavanshi had been involved in a heated on-field exchange after being sledged by a Sri Lanka A player during a tense league encounter.

If there was any lingering edge from that confrontation, he delivered the perfect response with the bat.

On the biggest stage of the tournament, the teenager let his strokes do the talking.

And they spoke louder than ever before.

With PTI inputs