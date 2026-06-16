Vaibhav: Pressure builds on the prodigy on his senior bow with India A in Lanka
Teenage sensation's bust-up with a Sri Lankan player makes headlines for wrong reasons
Life has certainly become tougher for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Indian cricket's teenage sensation, as he takes his first steps in senior-level cricket with the India A team in Sri Lanka. His three innings in the 50-over tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A have produced only modest returns, and Monday's loss of temper may add to the pressure on the youngster.
Vaibhav's scores of 12, 44 and 21 in the three matches so far reflect a modest start to life with India A. The team, after winning the tri-series opener against Sri Lanka A, has suffered back-to-back defeats to Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. Expectations are only set to grow, with the teenage sensation also part of India's senior squad for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland and England.
It was an unusual sight to see the normally composed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi charge at Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage during a heated exchange after India A suffered a Super Over defeat in Dambulla. The match had been extended despite fading light, with India A captain Tilak Varma opting to continue. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Sri Lankan player sparked the altercation by reportedly telling Vaibhav, "Match over... now you go home." The youngster reacted angrily and had to be restrained by players from both teams.
The altercation between the two players could have repercussions, although the ICC does not normally adjudicate disciplinary matters in A-team series nor appoint match officials for such contests. There have been unconfirmed reports that the Sri Lanka A camp is considering reaching out to their Indian counterparts with an apology. More than the fallout of the incident itself, however, it is Vaibhav's unexpected display of aggression that has become the main talking point.
When Vaibhav emerged from the dressing room after the match, a surprise visitor was waiting for him. Anura Tennekoon, the 79-year-old former Sri Lanka captain and the country's first Test skipper, offered a few words of wisdom: "Cut out the noise and keep doing your job." Keeping that noise at bay, however, is likely to become increasingly difficult for Vaibhav, with the cricketing ecosystem already going overboard in hailing the emergence of a potential superstar.
This is where Vaibhav needs to be conditioned to exercise restraint; otherwise, opposition bowlers could exploit it as a chink in his armour. While he is known for showing respect — often touching the feet of elders — there is precedent for him losing his cool. During the Under-19 Asia Cup last December, he reacted angrily after being dismissed by Pakistan pacer Ali Raza. Footage also emerged of the opener pointing to his shoes and gesturing back at Raza after the latter had reportedly provoked him.
Ultimately, the responsibility lies with Vaibhav to learn how to deal with sledging. At 15, he may still be a teenager, but he has entered the men's game on merit and must accept the pressures that come with it. Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin may have called the confrontation involving Vaibhav, Tilak Varma and the Sri Lankan camp "great theatre", but for the young prodigy, less theatre and more focus could be the wiser path.