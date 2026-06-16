Vaibhav: Pressure builds on the prodigy on his senior bow with India A in Lanka

Life has certainly become tougher for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Indian cricket's teenage sensation, as he takes his first steps in senior-level cricket with the India A team in Sri Lanka. His three innings in the 50-over tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A have produced only modest returns, and Monday's loss of temper may add to the pressure on the youngster.

Vaibhav's scores of 12, 44 and 21 in the three matches so far reflect a modest start to life with India A. The team, after winning the tri-series opener against Sri Lanka A, has suffered back-to-back defeats to Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. Expectations are only set to grow, with the teenage sensation also part of India's senior squad for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland and England.

It was an unusual sight to see the normally composed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi charge at Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage during a heated exchange after India A suffered a Super Over defeat in Dambulla. The match had been extended despite fading light, with India A captain Tilak Varma opting to continue. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Sri Lankan player sparked the altercation by reportedly telling Vaibhav, "Match over... now you go home." The youngster reacted angrily and had to be restrained by players from both teams.