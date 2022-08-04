Very delighted with Axar Patel's batting show as he did the same for Delhi Capitals: Pravin Amre

"We have to give a lot of credit to the owners also, because they are the ones who got him traded from Punjab (Axar was bought by Delhi for INR 5 crores in player auction ahead of 2019 IPL season) and believed that he can be an asset for the Delhi Capitals.



"He has been doing extremely well for the last three years. We all believe that he is going to be a genuine all rounder and this is what he is actually delivering for Team India."



"We are very delighted because he has done the same for us in Delhi Capitals, like in a couple of matches he contributed for us winning with the bat also. We know how good a bowler he is, but his all-rounder role is important, especially in T20 cricket. I am looking forward to him doing the same thing for team India in the World Cup," said Amre to IANS on the sidelines of the franchise launching their first cricket academy in Noida.



One of Amre's wards, batter Shreyas Iyer, hasn't looked comfortable of late while playing against the short ball in IPL and international cricket. Asked about Iyer's short-ball issues, Amre remarked, "The itinerary is such that there is no time to get a break. They are traveling continuously with the team. But I am sure that he's more matured now and has played more cricket now. I think that's where he will adjust himself and that is what the beauty of the game is. So many times, you have to be on your own to take those calls and make those small-small adjustments."