Virat Kohli: Chasemaster not mindful of records, but they still keep coming

Scores of 74 not out, 135, 102, 65 not out, 131, 77 and 93 tell their own story — if this run of seven innings recalls Virat Kohli’s vintage 2014–19 form, it’s no exaggeration.

The swagger is back as the master batter hardly put a foot wrong again against a new-look New Zealand attack, albeit on a Vadodara wicket where chasing got a bit easier, to underline his stature as the greatest chasemaster in this format again. There could be the odd naysayers like Sanjay Manjrekar, in whose opinion batting in top three in the ODI format is a relatively easier task, but one could only marvel at the touch Kohli had been in since that third match in Sydney in Sydney.

He may have missed a personal landmark of 54th ODI ton on Sunday, but then, it would be a statistical footnote for someone who has had a century in every 5.60 innings – the best compared to other batting legends who got it every eight of 10 knocks. It’s a fact that Kohli was not the same batter in red ball cricket for the last five-six years, but both him and Rohit Sharma had dared to test themselves in only one format and under circumstances which were not conducive to begin with. The rust may have initially showed as they took their bow in international cricket after a gap of five months Down Under, but there had been no looking back since then.