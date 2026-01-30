Virat Kohli’s Instagram account reinstated after brief disappearance

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s official Instagram account was reinstated on Friday morning after briefly disappearing, leaving millions of fans across the globe baffled and sparking widespread speculation online.

On Thursday night, Kohli’s verified Instagram handle, which boasts an astounding 274 million followers, suddenly became inaccessible. Users who tried to visit the account were greeted with an error message indicating that the page was unavailable, prompting questions over whether the profile had been deleted, temporarily deactivated, or suspended.

The unexpected disappearance sent shockwaves across social media, where hashtags related to Kohli began trending almost immediately. Fans flooded platforms like X and fan forums with screenshots and theories. Some suggested it could be a voluntary social media break, while others speculated about a technical glitch on Instagram’s end. There were even unfounded rumours about a potential hacking incident, though no evidence has emerged to support such claims.