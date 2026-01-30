Virat Kohli’s Instagram account reinstated after brief disappearance
On Thursday night, Kohli’s verified Instagram handle, which boasts an astounding 274 million followers, suddenly became inaccessible
Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s official Instagram account was reinstated on Friday morning after briefly disappearing, leaving millions of fans across the globe baffled and sparking widespread speculation online.
On Thursday night, Kohli’s verified Instagram handle, which boasts an astounding 274 million followers, suddenly became inaccessible. Users who tried to visit the account were greeted with an error message indicating that the page was unavailable, prompting questions over whether the profile had been deleted, temporarily deactivated, or suspended.
The unexpected disappearance sent shockwaves across social media, where hashtags related to Kohli began trending almost immediately. Fans flooded platforms like X and fan forums with screenshots and theories. Some suggested it could be a voluntary social media break, while others speculated about a technical glitch on Instagram’s end. There were even unfounded rumours about a potential hacking incident, though no evidence has emerged to support such claims.
Kohli’s Instagram presence is a vital connection point for fans worldwide, blending cricket updates, brand collaborations, fitness routines, and glimpses of family life. With one of the largest followings among athletes globally, his sudden absence was immediately felt, highlighting his influence far beyond the cricket field.
The account’s brief disappearance comes at a high point in Kohli’s cricketing journey. Earlier this month, he reclaimed the No. 1 ICC ODI batting ranking after a masterful 124-run knock against New Zealand — his 54th ODI century — before moving to second after Daryl Mitchell overtook him.
Kohli has cemented his legacy against the Kiwis, becoming India’s highest run-scorer in ODIs against New Zealand. Over 35 matches, he has amassed 1,773 runs at an impressive average of 55.4, including six centuries and 10 half-centuries, with a highest score of 154. In the process, he surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 1,750 runs in 42 ODIs at an average of 46.05, including five centuries and eight fifties.
The brief disappearance of Kohli’s Instagram account, even for a few hours, underscores just how integral the cricketer’s digital presence has become for fans worldwide, offering a window into both his professional triumphs and personal life.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines