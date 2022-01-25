Warner, Marsh to miss T20I series vs Sri Lanka; BBL star McDermott makes comeback

Australia's opening batter David Warner, limited-overs specialist Mitchell Marsh and head coach Justin Langer will miss the five-match T20I series the hosts will play against Sri Lanka, beginning with the opening game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 11.



Big Bash League (BBL) 'Player of the Tournament' Ben McDermott, who averages just 13.66 from 17 T20Is, will hope to continue from where he had left off in the BBL when the series commences. The 27-year-old has hit 577 runs at 48 for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL-11, smashing back-to-back centuries and three half-tons across 13 games



The Aaron Finch-led 16-member Australian squad also has Test skipper Pat Cummins, pace bowler Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who will return to action after missing four Ashes Tests due to a side strain.



Pace bowler Jhye Richardson as well as Ashes 'Player of the Series' Travis Head and Moises Henriques have also earned recalls to the squad after having missed last year's ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.



ICC T20 World Cup heroes Warner and Marsh will miss the series against Sri Lanka ahead of the crucial three-format tour of Pakistan scheduled to commence in March. Head coach Justin Langer, whose contract expires in June this year and is currently awaiting clarity from Cricket Australia (CA) on the extension of his term, has also planned a leave ahead of the Pakistan trip.