When Sobers received his greatest tribute from Sir Don Bradman

The morning after news of his death broke, cricket has gone into mourning. Sunil Gavaskar, who always had cherished memories of Sobers as the West Indies captain when he made his memorable international debut in 1971, said on social media: “This is probably the saddest day for the game of cricket. The greatest cricketer to walk the earth has left us. No words can ever do justice to Sir Garfield Sobers the cricketer. He was everything we dream of becoming when we pick up the bat or the ball as kids. Memories keep flooding back and that’s what I will be holding forever close to my heart.”

There was a touching and unique joint tribute from three West Indies captains Roston Chase, Hayley Matthews, Shai Hope: all of whom hailed from Sobers’ Barbados. “As three Barbadians, we are reminded that even those who emerge from our shores can go on to represent something much greater. Sir Garry’s journey from Barbados to becoming the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen remains one of the most inspiring stories in the history of our game. He showed that while our individual islands shape who we are, the West Indies provides a platform for us to unite, compete and inspire on the world stage,’’ the joint statement said.

Groffrey Boycott, former England opening batter and captain who had matched wits with Sir Garry in the middle, said in a signed column in The Telegraph: “Anyone who saw him in his pomp will have wonderful memories of the greatest allrounder, an icon, a once-in-your-lifetime cricketer. And even more important, a lovely man. I just loved the way Garry walked out to bat. He was like a panther with a purposeful, loping and confident walk. He didn’t say anything. He did not need to. There was no ego. His walk let the opposition know he was there for business.”