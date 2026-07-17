Sir Garry Sobers, cricket's superman, passes away at 89

Born in Barbados on 28 July 1936, Sir Garfield made his Test debut for the West Indies at just 17 and went on to play 93 Tests, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78 including 26 centuries. He claimed 235 wickets while his safe hands in the field brought him 109 catches. For many, there has never been a more complete cricketer. More than six decades after he first dazzled the cricketing world, he remains the gold standard by which every allrounder is measured.

While no amount of statistics can do justice to the influence that the colossus wielded on the game – two of his records had survived the test of time. Sobers’ unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 was the highest individual score in Test cricket for more than 36 years till he was broken, rather appropriately, by Brian Lara in 1994. A decade after his epic 365, he became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first class cricket for his county Glamorgan, an achievement that remains one of the game’s most iconic moments.