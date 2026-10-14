When Sourav Ganguly played gully cricket against Prince of Wales

Ever imagined Sourav Ganguly, once hailed as the ‘Prince of Calcutta’ by Sir Geoffrey Boycott, bowling right-arm over the wicket to William, the Prince of Wales, with iconic Buckingham Palace in the backdrop? The unusual sight became a reality on Tuesday at ‘Cricket on The Mall’, a promotional event organised to build excitement for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which will be held in Mumbai later.

Ganguly, the former India captain who wears many hats, was invited to the event alongside several cricketing stars, including legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara, James Anderson, England’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, current England Test captain Joe Root, and Ajinkya Rahane. During an interaction with fans, Prince William was quoted as saying, “Sourav Ganguly is one of the finest cricketers.”

A former BCCI president and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, Ganguly was recently appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027. Yuvraj Singh, who played under his captaincy and has mentored young talents such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, has been named the team's assistant and batting coach.