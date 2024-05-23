Who is Team India's next coach? Gautam Gambhir yet to receive any calls

The speculation about who will be Rahul Dravid's successor, taking over as the next head coach of the Indian seniors' team, sees a new twist every day as the BCCI's deadline for receiving applications—27 May, Monday—approaches.

The biggest (Indian) name floating around is Gautam Gambhir's. The mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders and former Indian opener has not yet been formally approached for the hot seat, however.

Sources close to Gambhir — who has shown something of a Midas touch in franchise cricket, by guiding his teams to IPL play-offs in three back-to-back seasons (two with the Lucknow Super Giants and now with the KKR) — say any gossip is premature as the BCCI hasn't sent out any feelers so far. ‘’As things stand now, his prime focus is on the IPL final in Chennai,’’ they said.

However, National Herald has learnt that despite the job's high profile, Gambhir would want to take into account a number of factors even if approached.

Dravid’s tenure, meanwhile, ends immediately after the upcoming T20 World Cup series in the US and West Indies in June. So, an announcement about the new incumbent may take place even before India start their campaign there.

Amongst the pros and cons that Gambhir, a former BJP MP from East Delhi, will be weighing as he (perhaps) wonders include leaving a young family for the constant travel and his commitment to his well-established family business.