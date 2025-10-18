Who were the three young Afghan cricketers killed in Pakistan attack?

As the cricket world woke up on Saturday to the shocking news of three young Afghan players being among the eight civilians killed in a reported fresh aerial strike by Pakistan, there has been a curiosity about the identity of the trio. The three were identified as Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah and Haroon.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expressed grief over the killing of these cricketers and announced their withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation series, also involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tri-series was scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 17 November with the final on 29 November.

The incident, happening within 48 hours of a ceasefire being agreed upon by former allies Afghanistan and Pakistan, is expected to drive another wedge between two members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the flare-up between India and Pakistan during the Men’s Asia Cup.

Following is a thumbnail look at the three dead cricketers:

Kabeer Agha: The youngster known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, was on verge of getting shortlisted for the Under-23 provincial camp due to his consistent shows at the domestic level. He has represented regional clubs at the domestic level and played in youth tournaments organised by the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s southern committee.

Sibghatullah: A medium pacer form the affected Paktika region, Sibghatullah played for Urgun Warriors in the local tournaments approved by the ACB. After being spotted during last year’s Paktika Premier League, Sibghatullah had emerged as a leader for future.