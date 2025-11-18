Why K.L. Rahul thinks IPL captaincy is tougher than leading the Indian team

What immediately resonates with the IPL watchers is the heated on-field conversation between him, the LSG captain for first three seasons, and industrial baron & owner Sanjiv Goenka last year after a big defeat. While KL’s honeymoon with the new franchise lasted for first two seasons when they made play-offs, things turned bitter in 2024 as their campaign turned sour and the franchise eventually finished seventh. Earlier, KL decided to sever his ties with Punjab Kings and put himself up for auction ahead of 2022 season when he and chief coach Anil Kumble failed to deliver for the red shirts.

‘’What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings that you needed to do, the number of reviews that you needed to do and explain at the ownership level. I realised that at the end of IPL, I am more mentally and physically drained than playing 10 months of international cricket,’’ KL said.

An introvert by nature, the graceful batter didn’t hold back – making it very clear that he would not be ready to wear the crown of thorns in future. ‘’Coaches, captains are constantly being asked a lot of questions. It almost, after a point feels like, you are being questioned as to why did you make this change? Why did he play in the XI? Why is it that the opposition got 200 and we couldn’t even get 120? Why are their bowlers getting more spin?.

‘’These are questions that we never get asked throughout the year, right? Because the coaches who are there know what’s going on. You are only answerable to the coaches and the selectors, who have all played cricket and understand the nuances of the game. No matter what you do, no matter how many boxes you tick, there’s nothing in sport that guarantees victory. So, that's hard to explain to people who come from a non-sporting background."