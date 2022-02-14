Will be great to see Bumrah and Archer bowl in tandem: MI's Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians' director of cricket Zaheer Khan has said that he is "very excited" to have two of the best fast bowlers in the world -- Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer -- in the side, and it would be great to see the two bowl "in tandem" in future.



Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians spent big money on buying Jofra Archer in the Mega Auction on Sunday despite his availability concerns, and the fact that he might not play for the franchise in the upcoming season.



Mumbai got Archer for INR eight crore despite the pacer not playing any competitive cricket in the last 10 months due to an elbow injury.



In an email reportedly sent to franchises earlier this month, IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had said that Archer would be part of the accelerated set of players. Amin had also reportedly said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had made it clear that Archer was "unlikely" to play in IPL 2022 and if any franchise picks him up they will not be able to get a replacement.