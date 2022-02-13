IPL Mega Auction: Cricket Australia will not release players while a series is on, says Bailey

Reportedly, the Pakistan tour and Australia's end of the domestic season will both conflict with the expected start of the IPL, according to cricket.com.au. The tour of Pakistan will conclude on April 5 when the one-off T20 will be played, although the three-Test series will finish on March 25. Besides, the Sheffield Shield final is scheduled on April 4.



According to the report in cricket.com.au, CA "is understood to have told IPL franchises that players involved in the white-ball series against Pakistan will not be released to travel until April 6, while players that make the Shield final will not be able to travel until April 5.



"Players wanting to participate in the IPL need a 'No Objection Certificate' from CA to compete, which dictates their availability. These are not usually withheld unless there is national duty, or a medical/fitness reason," the report said.



Australian cricketers could encounter problems participating in the final stages of the IPL as well as the tour of Sri Lanka -- which includes three T20s, five ODIs and two Tests scheduled in June and July -- is also lined up, although the exact dates have not yet been confirmed.