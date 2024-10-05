Women’s T20: India need to regroup quickly against a young Pakistan

Jemimah Rodrigues, the effervescent India batter, admitted it was not their day but they needed to move on from the unexpected result quickly. “Today would be the game we’d like to forget. This is a World Cup and we need to keep moving on and picking ourselves up, we can’t say stuck on this game. We need to pick ourselves up and show the character of this team,” said Jemimah, who herself fell to poor shot selection soon after getting to double figures.

“Going forward, I think we need to have the right approach because the tournament’s not over,” Rodrigues said in the post-match press conference. “We need to take some positives from this game and a lot of learnings from this game.”

However, such ‘positives’ were hard to come by after a shoddy batting performance which saw the Women in Blue stop at 102 all out chasing 161, while the seasoned skipper’s poor run in major tournaments continues to be a worrying trend. Promoted to number three so that Harmanpreet gets enough deliveries to build her innings, she fell for 15 runs.

Umpiring controversy

A massive controversy, meanwhile, erupted during the first innings when New Zealander Amelia Kerr was called back after being run out, leading to a heated debate between Harmanpreet and the match officials. The umpires declared the ball ‘dead’ and did not consider the run-out legal, a decision which sparked a major debate in cricketing circles.

However, India were on the backfoot early on in the game as New Zealand’s openers got off to a brisk start, but Rodrigues says the pace of the Kiwis’ scoring did not come as a surprise. “We knew that any team will come hard at us, and I think they came out with a lot of intent. We did create opportunities, but unfortunately we didn’t make the most of them,” she said.

India’s remaining fixtures

India v Pakistan on Sunday 6 October; Dubai

India v Sri Lanka on Wednesday 9 October; Dubai

India v Australia on Sunday 13 October; Sharjah