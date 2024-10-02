Women’s T20: Dubai, Sharjah play stepney to host the showpiece

Once again, the UAE has acted as the stepney to host a major cricket tournament as Dubai and Sharjah will stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 beginning tomorrow, Thursday. Altogether 10 teams, involving the best of women’s cricketing talent on view, will give it their all, with the final scheduled at Dubai International Stadium on 20 October.

It’s perhaps a testament to the Gulf nation’s infrastructure and readiness that despite being an associate member of the ICC, which is headquartered in Dubai, the UAE will be hosting yet another global event after the men’s T20 World Cup in 2021. On both occasions, they played troubleshooter as it was the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which forced a shift in venue of the men’s event from India, while the ICC decided to shift the venue from Bangladesh only months ago owing to the civil unrest in the country.

The buzz is that Dubai is also on stand-by as the neutral venue to host a leg of the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025 involving India’s games. They had, meanwhile, stepped in to host IPL 2020 and the second leg of IPL 2021 at the height of the pandemic at the request of BCCI, while the UAE has been hosting the Asia Cup fairly regularly.