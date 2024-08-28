Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet looks to emulate Rohit & Co

Harmanpreet Kaur, now 35, knows that time may be running out on her for her to lay hands on at least one World Cup trophy. Named captain for the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be now held in the UAE in October, she wants to draw inspiration from the way Rohit Sharma & Co ended their drought in the Caribbean recently.

The 15-member squad named on Tuesday has Smriti Mandhana as her deputy and the regulars like Jemimah Rodrigues, the hard-hitting Shafali Verma, allrounder Deepti Sharma, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh in the ranks. The 'Women in Blue' have had a number of near-misses in ICC events over the past decade, finishing runners-up in the 50-over World Cup in 2017 and the women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, along with several other knockout appearances.

Their stirring performance in 2017, where the Mithali Raj-led team suffered an agonising loss to England at the Lord’s, had done wonders in raising the profile of women’s cricket in the country. Harmanpreet’s unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semi-final in that World Cup is still regarded as one of the finest innings of women’s ODIs.

‘’We have been really inspired by the men’s team, the way they won the T20 World Cup this year,’’ Harmanpreet said at an event in Delhi. ‘’They worked really hard for this trophy and won some tough matches. We need to learn how they maintained their body language for such matches and how they approached such games. We’re on the same road now and getting ready for our (T20) World Cup campaign.

“The team is working really hard and our attempt will be to give our country and fans another opportunity to celebrate this year.’’