Women's T20 World Cup: 'We want to take that giant leap this time'

It really is just about taking it one game at a time and knowing in the back of our minds that we have the talent and the ability to make the final with a squad that's not all too different from the one we had last time.

I'm very excited about the T20 World Cup being in Dubai and Sharjah. I think what's pretty cool is that it's sort of neutral territory for all of the teams. Most of the teams will be going in with the same amount of experience in the conditions, not having played there much before, so that's quite exciting. It will be quite interesting to see which team adapts the best to the conditions and is able to sum it up as quickly as they can.

No home advantage

As there's no real home-ground advantage for anyone, the team that's able to figure out and assess the conditions the best has the best chance of success. It’s also going to be really exciting to see the crowds in attendance at the matches considering massive expat community in the region. I’m sure that almost every team will have a good number of fans coming out to support them, which is an exciting prospect and quite unique to this year’s tournament.

Our preparation has been very good. We had a good tour to India and then had a month where some of us went off to The Hundred and the rest of us stayed at home. We also had two separate camps where we did match scenarios and a lot of skill work that is needed for T20 cricket.

It’s been winter at home, so temperature-wise it might be a bit of a shock when we get to the tournament. There's not much you can do to prepare for 40-45 degrees conditions when it's 10-15 degree Celsius back at home.

That will be a big challenge for us, adapting to the heat. But other than that, I think we've ticked all the boxes and hopefully it bodes well in the World Cup.

