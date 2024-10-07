Women’s T20: Run-rate keeps India on the edge despite win over Pakistan
Winning the game was all the more important for us, says top batter Smriti Mandhana
There was little relief in the Indian women’s camp despite them logging their first points with a six-wicket win over Pakistan in a highly billed group game of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Saturday. A negative run-rate (-1.217) thanks to a heavy defeat in the opener against New Zealand, coupled with a freak injury to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur keeps the 2020 finalists very much on the edge.
With the Women in Blue getting a three-day gap before their next game against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, the Indian camp will be hoping that the skipper’s neck injury due to a fall in taking a single is nothing serious. The poor run-rate from both their games now see India languishing in fourth spot behind Pakistan – making it difficult to emerge as one of the top two teams to make it to the semis.
Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, opening batter and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said while the run-rate played heavily on their minds, their first priority was to record a win on a slow surface. Given some of the big names on their batting line-up, India struggled to overhaul a modest target of 106 only in the 19th over. There was only a brief increase in their tempo before Shafali Verma was out for 32.
“We were thinking about it but Shafali and I weren’t able to time it well,” a candid Smriti said. “We didn't want to get to a place where we were chasing the game but NRR was in our heads.
“This game will give us some momentum and hopefully, we can keep going in this tournament,” said Smriti, who is still searching for form in the showpiece. The former ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year struggled in the powerplay before falling for seven off 16 balls at a strike rate of 43.75.
Slower wicket
Arundhati Reddy, who emerged Player of the Match for returning with impressive figures of 4-0-19-3, concurred with Smriti’s point of view. “We understand net run rate is important but also winning the game is all the more important for us,” she said.
“Like you said again, net run rate will be in play especially in this group. Honestly today the wicket was playing a little slower. So obviously, the batters could not. The main thing was to finish the game.
“But we’ve discussed it and we’re looking forward to improve on it in the next few games,” Reddy tried to sound upbeat. After the Sri Lanka game, India are scheduled to play the formidable Australia in the last group game next Sunday.
Remaining fixtures in Group A
Australia vs New Zealand – Tuesday 8 October, Sharjah
India vs Sri Lanka – Wednesday 9 October, Dubai
Australia vs Pakistan – Friday 11 October, Dubai
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Saturday 12 October, Sharjah
India v Australia – Sunday 13 October, Sharjah
Pakistan v New Zealand – Monday 14 October, Dubai
