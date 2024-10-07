Women’s T20: Run-rate keeps India on the edge despite win over Pakistan

There was little relief in the Indian women’s camp despite them logging their first points with a six-wicket win over Pakistan in a highly billed group game of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Saturday. A negative run-rate (-1.217) thanks to a heavy defeat in the opener against New Zealand, coupled with a freak injury to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur keeps the 2020 finalists very much on the edge.

With the Women in Blue getting a three-day gap before their next game against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, the Indian camp will be hoping that the skipper’s neck injury due to a fall in taking a single is nothing serious. The poor run-rate from both their games now see India languishing in fourth spot behind Pakistan – making it difficult to emerge as one of the top two teams to make it to the semis.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, opening batter and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said while the run-rate played heavily on their minds, their first priority was to record a win on a slow surface. Given some of the big names on their batting line-up, India struggled to overhaul a modest target of 106 only in the 19th over. There was only a brief increase in their tempo before Shafali Verma was out for 32.