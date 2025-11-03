Women’s World Cup win a bigger feat than 1983 - in more ways than one

It’s the morning after. The history of white ball cricket in India had seen a few magic moments like this – 25 June 1983: 2 April 2011 and now 2 November 2025. The sheer surprise element in the Women in Blue’s maiden ODI World Cup success has led to many comparing it with Kapil Dev & Co odyssey, but it’s actually more than that in many ways.

Yes, ‘83 was a watershed moment in Indian cricket in many ways and makes for an all-too-familiar story which we have greyed on. It took cricket to the drawing rooms of Indian homes and laid the foundation of the country becoming the superpower in the game that it is, but there were no doubters about their game. Much as outsiders they may have been in the limited overs format with the team managing only one win (against the erstwhile East Africa) in two previous editions of the World Cup, most senior members of the team like Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Dilip Vengsarkar or the captain himself were proven stars of the game.

The long awaited success of Harmanpreet Kaur & Co, on the other hand, is a barrier-breaker in more ways than one. Yes, the perception about the abilities of our women cricketers began changing since the 2017 edition when Mithali Raj’s team lost the final at the Lord’s by an agonising nine runs, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) got underway and more importantly, the world governing body had announced a pay parity alongwith India and New Zealand boards.