From heartbreak to history: Harmanpreet’s India paint the sky gold

On a night when destiny finally decided to smile, Indian women’s cricket completed the most glorious chapter of its story — a journey from heartbreaks to history. Under the incandescent leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, a team forged in grit and grace outlasted South Africa by 52 runs in a spellbinding final to lift India’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup crown.

For a nation that had twice come agonisingly close — in 2005 and again in 2017 — this was not just a victory. It was deliverance. A culmination of dreams deferred, of years spent on dusty fields and in quiet determination, now reborn in a flood of tears, cheers, and the Tricolour confetti under the Navi Mumbai night.

With this breakthrough in the 13th edition of the global showpiece, India joined the pantheon of champions — Australia, England, and New Zealand — as the newest sovereign of the women’s game.

If this was a collective triumph, its brilliance was illuminated by two stars — Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma — their journeys as contrasting as they were inspiring.