A nation in bloom: India hails its golden daughters of cricket
Virat Kohli, who has lived through both triumph and heartbreak on the biggest stage, lauded the women for their fearlessness
India awoke on Monday to a dawn gilded in gold — a nation wrapped in pride and emotion as its women’s cricket team scaled the summit of world sport. After decades of near-misses and heartbreaks, Harmanpreet Kaur’s fearless brigade lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, scripting a saga that will echo across generations.
Across the country, voices rose in unison — of joy, admiration, and awe — as the women in blue etched their names beside the immortals. Political leaders, sporting greats, and fans from every corner of India hailed the moment as “defining”, “iconic”, and “inspirational” — a moment that transcended cricket itself.
At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, history found its rightful home. Years of quiet toil and unheralded sacrifice culminated in one luminous evening, as India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating final. The triumph not only avenged the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017 but also placed India among the elite quartet — alongside Australia, England, and New Zealand — to have lifted the coveted ODI World Cup.
It was not merely a sporting victory; it was a cultural awakening. A testament to resilience and belief, to dreams long deferred but never extinguished.
As the night of triumph turned into a morning of celebration, Sachin Tendulkar, the man whose own journey inspired generations, led the nation’s chorus of applause.
“1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, to believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud.”
For many, Tendulkar’s words carried the same resonance that his 1983 heroes once held for him — a full circle moment in India’s sporting narrative.
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it “an iconic performance,” capturing the mood of 140 crore Indians who found themselves swept up in the wave of collective pride.
“History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions!” he posted, his message brimming with national joy.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the Indian women’s cricket team’s World Cup triumph as a moment of immense national pride, saying their courage, grit, and grace had lifted the spirit of the entire nation.
“What a moment of pride! Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly. You didn’t just lift a trophy — you lifted a nation’s spirit. Jai Hind!” Gandhi said in a post on X.
Virat Kohli, who has lived through both triumph and heartbreak on the biggest stage, lauded the women for their fearlessness.
“Inspiration for generations to come — you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout,” he wrote. “You guys deserve all the accolades. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done, Harman and the team. Jai Hind.”
Virender Sehwag, ever the poet of power and passion, added his own flourish:
“Champions! Har chauke, har wicket, apne jazbe se poore desh ka dil jeet liya! Proud of our World Champion girls. Harmanpreet aur unki team ne poori generation ko sapna de diya jeetne ka, ladne ka, chamakne ka!”
From beyond India’s shores too came words of admiration. South African legend AB de Villiers, graceful in defeat, praised both teams for elevating the women’s game to unprecedented heights.
“Congratulations Team India. Hold your heads high, @ProteasWomenCSA. The global women’s game is booming... what a final, what a tournament!”
The sentiment reverberated far beyond cricket. World chess champion Gukesh D hailed it as “a moment for the ages,” celebrating the women’s mastery of their craft.
“What a moment for Indian cricket! Huge congratulations to the Indian Women’s Team on winning the World Cup. Absolute champions!” he wrote.
Former India batter Mohammed Kaif, with his characteristic eloquence, reflected the emotion of a billion hearts:
“It’s that dream night when Harmanpreet’s team got an identity and a billion fans. This World Cup win will inspire millions. Ek salaam is desh ki betiyon ke naam.”
And Wasim Jaffer, the eternal romantic of Indian domestic cricket, summed it up best:
“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”
As fireworks painted the Navi Mumbai sky and Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the gleaming cup aloft, it wasn’t just a victory celebration — it was a coronation. A nation long accustomed to its men’s cricketing triumphs now found equal joy in its women’s moment of glory.
In dressing rooms, playgrounds, and small-town academies, young girls watched with stars in their eyes — believing, perhaps for the first time, that the dream is theirs too.
From heartbreak to history, the women in blue have not just won a World Cup — they’ve rewritten what is possible.
With PTI inputs