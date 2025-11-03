A nation in bloom: India hails its golden daughters of cricket

India awoke on Monday to a dawn gilded in gold — a nation wrapped in pride and emotion as its women’s cricket team scaled the summit of world sport. After decades of near-misses and heartbreaks, Harmanpreet Kaur’s fearless brigade lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, scripting a saga that will echo across generations.

Across the country, voices rose in unison — of joy, admiration, and awe — as the women in blue etched their names beside the immortals. Political leaders, sporting greats, and fans from every corner of India hailed the moment as “defining”, “iconic”, and “inspirational” — a moment that transcended cricket itself.

At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, history found its rightful home. Years of quiet toil and unheralded sacrifice culminated in one luminous evening, as India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating final. The triumph not only avenged the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017 but also placed India among the elite quartet — alongside Australia, England, and New Zealand — to have lifted the coveted ODI World Cup.

It was not merely a sporting victory; it was a cultural awakening. A testament to resilience and belief, to dreams long deferred but never extinguished.

As the night of triumph turned into a morning of celebration, Sachin Tendulkar, the man whose own journey inspired generations, led the nation’s chorus of applause.