Women’s World Cup: India start chasing a dream, with opener against Sri Lanka

The runners-up finish in ICC 2017 Women’s Cup, under Mithali Raj, is often considered the game-changer for the game in India. The onus is now on Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. to go the distance at home, as they set the ball rolling against a resurgent Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 30 September, Tuesday.

India’s second league game will be against Pakistan in Colombo on 5 October in what promises to be a blockbuster, but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has maintained their focus will be on cricket only. They last hosted this tournament in 2013 and will be firmly focused on setting up a deep run with some early victories.

They are currently the third-ranked nation in ODIs behind only Australia (1st) and England (2nd).