Women’s World Cup: Time for India to break the title-jinx, says WV Raman

The ICC Women’s World Cup is barely four days from kick-off, with hosts India taking on Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 30 September. Expectations are sky-high from Harmanpreet Kaur & Co., about them finally ending the jinx of not winning a major ICC title at home, with former coach Woorkeri Raman being extremely upbeat about their chances.

The former Indian opener, regarded as one of the most astute cricketing brains around, was at the helm of the Women in Blue for four years from 2018, and guided them to their first-ever final appearance in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne. They lost the final to Meg Lanning’s Australia in a one-sided match while in 2017, it was a case of so-near-yet-so-far for Mithali Raj’s team as it finished runners-up to England in the ODI World Cup final.

"The girls have come a long way since 2017 in terms of temperament for a number of reasons. This batch has a settled look about it and I think Indian women’s cricket has arrived at a stage where it can catapult to greater heights,’’ said Raman, who will be slipping into a TV pundit’s role during the event next month.