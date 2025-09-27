Women’s World Cup: Our focus is on cricket only, Harmanpreet Kaur says

The highly billed India-Pakistan league game of ICC Women’s World Cup will be played on the neutral turf of Colombo on 5 October, but Harmanpreet Kaur sees no shadows of current political overtones of it making an impact in their dressing room. The Indian skipper and a pillar of their middle order was speaking on the Captains’ Day - featuring the eight captains in a virtual media conference.

The hybrid model for India versus Pakistan matches, agreed upon by the respective boards alongwith ICC earlier this year to solve the impasse over the Champions Trophy, will see the two teams not playing on each other’s soil at least for next three years. This has resulted in the highly billed game taking place at co hosts Sri Lanka – while the ongoing Men’s Asia Cup in the UAE has seen sparks flying beyond the boundary.

However, Harmanpreet is confident that their focus will remain solely on cricket – an area in their circle of influence. ‘’Well, we can only control one thing which is playing cricket on the field and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control the things we have in our hand. But in other parts, I have zero control and I don’t even take those things into my mind. We don’t even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket,’’ the senior pro said.