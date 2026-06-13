Women’s World T20: India vs Pakistan clash set to bring the event alive

While the nucleus of the T20 squad is built around the members who won them the 50-overs World Cup in Mumbai, India have been fairly consistent in the run-up to the event. They shocked Australia (2-1) and England (3-2) away from home and swamped Sri Lanka 5-0 at home but also received timely wake-up calls with a thumping series defeat to South Africa (4-1) and England (2-1) away.

A lot rests on the kind of starts that the opening pair of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma can provide in the powerplays. Mandhana, who had a phenomenal 2025 during which she completed the 10,000-run mark in international cricket, had not been at her consistent self as she had failed to convert some fine starts ever since a polished 82 against the Aussies.

Shafali, who first shot to limelight during the World T20 Down Under as a teenager in 2020, has managed to cross 20 only once in previous five innings after a breezy 64 against South Africa at Johannesburg. Senior pro Harmanpreet, meanwhile, has returned to form with a couple of fifties against South Africa and England. There is enough experience in the middle order in the form of Jemimah Rodrigues but much will rest on the rate of acceleration that the likes of Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia or Bharti Fulmali can provide.

It could well be an intriguing battle between Indian batters and Pakistan spinners – as the later has two capable hands in Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar to put the brakes. They will, meanwhile, depend a lot on the ever-smiling skipper Fatima Sana – who had been quite prolific with the bat.

The 24-year-old had blasted the fastest fifty (off 15 balls) in women’s T20Is off just 15 balls against Zimbabwe recently in Karachi and she is certain to give some worries to the Indian bowling unit which does not have injured Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam.

Catch the match

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Start : 7 pm